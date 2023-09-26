Toncoin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $7.41 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00008291 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $7.41 billion and approximately $28.60 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00021000 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00017244 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014757 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,191.09 or 1.00029567 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 3,431,892,087.62 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.19039056 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 150 active market(s) with $26,820,607.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.