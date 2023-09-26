TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TPG Inc. (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.27.

TPG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on TPG from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on TPG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on TPG from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPG. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in TPG during the first quarter worth $114,248,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $114,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $89,216,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the first quarter worth $83,855,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TPG during the fourth quarter worth $55,992,000. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TPG opened at $30.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.71, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. TPG has a fifty-two week low of $24.74 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). TPG had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The business had revenue of $603.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a boost from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio is 1,257.14%.

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

