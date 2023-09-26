Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 45.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.35. The stock had a trading volume of 297,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,152. The company has a market cap of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $181.40 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.57% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on TSCO. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

