Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) PT Lowered to $27.00

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TVTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Shares of TVTX opened at $8.05 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $26.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market cap of $603.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.96.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.93 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 136.00% and a negative return on equity of 273.80%. On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will post -4.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,572.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,815 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $26,698.65. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,173 shares in the company, valued at $899,854.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $65,533.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,572.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,727 shares of company stock valued at $98,954 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Travere Therapeutics by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,222,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,719,000 after purchasing an additional 165,955 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,687,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its position in Travere Therapeutics by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 49,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 16,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

