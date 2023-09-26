Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

DCFC opened at $0.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.07. Tritium DCFC has a 52 week low of $0.28 and a 52 week high of $4.11.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DCFC. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,552,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Tritium DCFC by 259.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 660,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 476,543 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $501,000. 37.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

