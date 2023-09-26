TRON 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $144.10 Million (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 26th. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0848 or 0.00000324 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and $144.10 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About TRON

TRON uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 89,110,082,205 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRON

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

