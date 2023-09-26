Truist Financial Boosts Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $190.00

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DRI. Raymond James dropped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $178.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.14.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $141.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.24. Darden Restaurants has a 52 week low of $120.94 and a 52 week high of $173.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $158.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.56.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.26%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total transaction of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,648,538.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 12,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $2,086,572.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,648,538.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 23,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total value of $3,948,668.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,110.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,751 shares of company stock valued at $36,468,911 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,001 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth approximately $150,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Darden Restaurants by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,090 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 17.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,176,000 after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

