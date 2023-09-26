Truist Financial Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Truist Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SMAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.53.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $39.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.63. Smartsheet has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $235.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 27.44%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James N. White sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $6,708,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,831.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $85,320.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,594.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $431,000. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

