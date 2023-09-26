Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 72,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 453,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.
Tuya Stock Up 2.8 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.08.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 51.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuya
Tuya Company Profile
Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tuya
- Stock Average Calculator
- 5 Oversold Semiconductor Stocks to Nibble On Ahead of Q3 Earnings
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- 3 Stocks That Really, Really Need the Defense Bill to Pass
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- AI Race Accelerates with Amazon’s Investment In Anthropic
Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.