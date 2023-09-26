Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Up 4.1%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 72,820 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 453,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.46.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.34 million, a P/E ratio of -8.08 and a beta of -0.08.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $57.00 million for the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 51.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tuya Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TUYA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tuya during the second quarter valued at $38,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tuya by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,842,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after buying an additional 110,092 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth about $92,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tuya by 8.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,576,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after acquiring an additional 364,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Tuya in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 5.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuya Inc offers Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides IoT platform-as-a-service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

