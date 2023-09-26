U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Lessened by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors lowered its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,927 shares during the quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USB. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 34.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 441,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 113,275 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 834,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,588,000 after buying an additional 35,358 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 11.9% during the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 27,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 2,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE USB traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.31. 1,202,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,066,559. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $27.27 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.60.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

