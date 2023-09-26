U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) PT Lowered to $37.00

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.90.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $33.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total transaction of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 80.8% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 50.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 14,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

