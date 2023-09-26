U.S. Bancorp (USB) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 28th

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

U.S. Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. U.S. Bancorp has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect U.S. Bancorp to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

NYSE:USB opened at $33.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 16.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,737,317.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 536.9% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 153,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,086,000 after acquiring an additional 129,755 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 28,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the period. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,181,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on USB. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.90.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

