U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30.

U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

About U.S. Global Investors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 25.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 339,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 69,281 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 5.7% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,821 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 13.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 47.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 26,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 25.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

