U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GROW opened at $2.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.01. U.S. Global Investors has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $3.30.
U.S. Global Investors Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.0075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
