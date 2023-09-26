Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 486,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 36,225 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 4.6% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $20,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,569 shares during the period. Altimeter Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,785,980 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,916,000 after acquiring an additional 660,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE UBER traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $44.52. 4,516,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,767,838. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.94 and a fifty-two week high of $49.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Thirty-one analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, CFO Nelson Chai sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $4,505,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 291,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,145,905.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 69,975 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $3,148,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at $63,730,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 269,975 shares of company stock worth $12,404,875. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

