Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 552,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,034 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Unilever were worth $28,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Unilever by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its position in Unilever by 16.8% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Unilever by 8.7% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 30,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of UL stock opened at $49.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.98. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

