Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Uniphar Stock Performance
UPR opened at GBX 210.48 ($2.57) on Tuesday. Uniphar has a 1-year low of GBX 208 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 334 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £574.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,557.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Uniphar Company Profile
