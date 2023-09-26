Uniphar plc (LON:UPR) to Issue Dividend of €0.01

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Uniphar Stock Performance

UPR opened at GBX 210.48 ($2.57) on Tuesday. Uniphar has a 1-year low of GBX 208 ($2.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 334 ($4.08). The stock has a market cap of £574.65 million, a P/E ratio of 1,557.14 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 242.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Get Uniphar alerts:

Uniphar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Commercial & Clinical, Product Access, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Commercial & Clinical division offers outsourced sales, marketing, and multichannel account management services to pharmaco-medical manufacturers; and distribution and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.