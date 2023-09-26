United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Issues Earnings Results

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.22, RTT News reports. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. United Natural Foods updated its FY24 guidance to ($0.88)-0.38 EPS.

Shares of UNFI opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $47.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in United Natural Foods by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,776,000 after buying an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 12.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 58.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,130 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in United Natural Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 157,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,492,000 after buying an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 17.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on United Natural Foods from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

