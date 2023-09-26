United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Stock Position Reduced by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. United Rentals makes up about 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in United Rentals by 23.8% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in United Rentals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in United Rentals by 34.0% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in United Rentals by 6.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $443.14. 243,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.88. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.56 and a twelve month high of $492.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $461.50 and a 200 day moving average of $410.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.23 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 40.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 14,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $6,728,397.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,031,747.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Argus lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $482.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.