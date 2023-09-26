Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XLU)

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 35,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 17% compared to the average volume of 30,293 call options.

NYSEARCA:XLU traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $62.05. 10,023,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,190,965. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $73.79.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLU. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,817,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $974,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 124.2% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,412,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,214,000 after buying an additional 2,998,800 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 82,852.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,394,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387,880 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,211,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,016,000 after acquiring an additional 145,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,736,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $309,933,000 after purchasing an additional 275,873 shares during the period.

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

