Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Shares Gap Down to $12.69

Shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.69, but opened at $11.87. Valneva shares last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 433 shares.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, September 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market capitalization of $836.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.79 and a beta of 2.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

