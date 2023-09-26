Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 2.8% of Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,866,000 after buying an additional 11,067,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after purchasing an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock traded down $1.68 on Tuesday, reaching $156.87. 392,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,783. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $132.64 and a 12-month high of $167.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $162.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

