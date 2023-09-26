Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Position Increased by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 541 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Applied Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 78,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $3,756,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 37,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,302,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,972,000 after purchasing an additional 32,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.24. The company had a trading volume of 153,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,420. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $123.74 and a 12-month high of $157.67.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

