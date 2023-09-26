Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Holdings Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 291,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,844 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.2% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,556,324,000 after purchasing an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,351 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 72,563,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,931,577,000 after purchasing an additional 787,088 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 55,758,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,173,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VWO traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.13. 5,615,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,905,813. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $34.88 and a twelve month high of $43.22. The stock has a market cap of $70.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

