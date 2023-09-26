Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Lessened by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $274.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $284.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.16. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

