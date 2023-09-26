Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cora Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 41,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,103,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $606,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT traded down $1.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.79. The company had a trading volume of 70,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,437. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $244.87 and its 200 day moving average is $242.57. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

