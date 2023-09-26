Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.19. The company had a trading volume of 508,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,709. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

