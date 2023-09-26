Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded down $1.63 on Tuesday, reaching $151.93. 72,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,586. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $121.30 and a 1-year high of $162.29. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.07.

About Vanguard Mega Cap ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

