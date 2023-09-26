Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Position Decreased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 340,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,620 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up about 2.7% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $16,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 555.8% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.24. The company had a trading volume of 235,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,815. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $48.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.349 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

