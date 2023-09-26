Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Bought by Monument Capital Management

Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 488.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,248 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,662 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 1.1% of Monument Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,506,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,969,000 after acquiring an additional 502,409 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,907,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538,792 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,377,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,706 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,561,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,366,000 after acquiring an additional 2,598,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,174,000 after acquiring an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VGSH remained flat at $57.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 976,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,058,829. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.99. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.31 and a 52-week high of $58.93.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

