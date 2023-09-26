Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Acquired by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2,251.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,291 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $188.00 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.17 and its 200 day moving average is $193.14. The company has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

