Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Financial Life Advisors

Financial Life Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.56. The stock had a trading volume of 181,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,482. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

