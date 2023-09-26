Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) is Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC now owns 60,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,985,000 after buying an additional 9,544 shares during the period. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 16,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 53.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noble Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

VBR traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.87. 218,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,753. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.48 and a 1 year high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.56.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

