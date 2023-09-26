Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Stake Trimmed by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $42,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 132,288.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158,432,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,159,047,000 after buying an additional 158,312,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,447,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,363,000 after buying an additional 746,459 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $41,871,000. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,665,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,939,000 after buying an additional 206,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,092,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.48. 302,986 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,304. The company has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.56. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

