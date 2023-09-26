Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Lifted by Wealth Effects LLC

Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Effects LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,478,790,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $4.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $393.86. 2,325,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,072. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $422.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $410.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $393.73.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

