Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Virtue Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $5,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOOG. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $2.59 on Tuesday, hitting $247.10. 27,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,730. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $199.36 and a fifty-two week high of $262.62. The company has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $256.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.