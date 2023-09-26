Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Compass Advisory Group LLC

Compass Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Compass Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 573.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,925,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,015,216,000 after purchasing an additional 51,877,698 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,724,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980,634 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 34,831,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058,263 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,304,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,586,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,598,000 after buying an additional 1,515,858 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,090. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.38 and a twelve month high of $51.11.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

