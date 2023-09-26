Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Raised by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 37.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 265,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,795 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 2.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 123.9% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 10,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,993,000 after buying an additional 697,937 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

BND traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,270,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.50. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

