Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) is Zhang Financial LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,362 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $39,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 76.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.48. 1,282,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,164. The company has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $44.42 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.