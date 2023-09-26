Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 3.0% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Council Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 36,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 427,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,164,000 after acquiring an additional 20,573 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VTI traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,220,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,059. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.16 and its 200-day moving average is $213.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $174.84 and a 1 year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.