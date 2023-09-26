Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Zhang Financial LLC

Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 489,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 11.1% of Zhang Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $107,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $212.28. 2,818,434 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,924,948. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96. The company has a market capitalization of $299.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $222.16 and a 200 day moving average of $213.09.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.