Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.

Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,811,125,000 after acquiring an additional 694,574,437 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,389,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,998,366,000 after acquiring an additional 541,820 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 13,673,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,790,501,000 after acquiring an additional 617,344 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,248,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,073,000 after purchasing an additional 170,646 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,210,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,589,000 after purchasing an additional 591,652 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTI traded down $2.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.33. 2,220,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,921,059. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The firm has a market cap of $299.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.