Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Lessened by Cora Capital Advisors LLC

Cora Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.19. 2,277,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,921,722. The company has a market capitalization of $299.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $228.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.09.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

