Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Sold by Virtue Capital Management LLC

Virtue Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,875 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $136.05. 43,899 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,043. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.54. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.72 and a fifty-two week high of $160.71.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

