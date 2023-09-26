Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 60.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,224 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 396,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,709,000 after purchasing an additional 33,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 92.0% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VTV opened at $140.12 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.44. The company has a market cap of $98.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

