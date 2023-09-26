Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,738,229,000 after buying an additional 132,560 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,262,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,886,099,000 after purchasing an additional 320,018 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,784,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,430,724,000 after purchasing an additional 277,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,061,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,387,000 after purchasing an additional 279,628 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Veeva Systems Stock Down 1.9 %

VEEV stock traded down $3.78 on Tuesday, reaching $200.17. 189,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.70 and a 200-day moving average of $189.53. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $225.49. The firm has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 61.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. Veeva Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

Get Our Latest Report on Veeva Systems

Insider Buying and Selling at Veeva Systems

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $1,898,897. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.