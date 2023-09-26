Velas Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $18.63 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velas has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $18.63 million and $725,952.44 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00034271 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00026666 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004156 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000817 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,503,226,458 coins and its circulating supply is 2,503,226,456 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

