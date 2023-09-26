Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Home Federal Bank of Tennessee

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,615 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after buying an additional 78,995,341 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,829,675,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,058,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,893,493,000 after purchasing an additional 34,553,565 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,358,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,189,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Samantha Hammock sold 12,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $418,022.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Edward Jones cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Get Our Latest Report on Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.41 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $42.58.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.20%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.