Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Trading Down 3.9%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.15. Approximately 403,664 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 866,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet lowered Viasat from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Viasat in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Viasat Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.27.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $779.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Viasat had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $96,204.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard A. Baldridge sold 3,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $96,204.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Dodd sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,071.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock worth $271,334. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viasat

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viasat during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Viasat by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 119,001 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,807,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Viasat by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,115 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Viasat by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,033 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

