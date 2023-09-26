Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Trading 3.8% Higher

Shares of Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.13 and last traded at $12.10. 1,100,518 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,061,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VKTX. StockNews.com raised Viking Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.25.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. FMR LLC lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 617,353.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,922,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $181,864,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920,979 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 237.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854,645 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 2,039.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,280,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,928,000 after buying an additional 5,034,102 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Viking Therapeutics by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,680,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 21,586.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,961,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,947,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

