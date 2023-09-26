Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC Cuts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,846 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the quarter. Teleflex accounts for approximately 3.4% of Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC owned about 0.42% of Teleflex worth $47,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in Teleflex by 4.5% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teleflex by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex during the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Teleflex by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,132 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on TFX shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com lowered Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on Teleflex from $305.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Teleflex from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Teleflex from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.92.

Teleflex Price Performance

NYSE:TFX traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $202.08. 47,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,926. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.95. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $276.43.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.87 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 12.71%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teleflex Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

Teleflex Profile

(Free Report)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Further Reading

